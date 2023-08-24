Bad day at the office for Singapore badminton players

SINGAPORE – The Republic endured a rough day at the Badminton World Federation World Championships in Copenhagen, as all its representatives who played in the round of 32 on Wednesday lost against higher-ranked opponents.

In the mixed doubles, world No. 29 Terry Hee and Jessica Tan lost 21-17, 21-8 to South Korea’s fifth-ranked Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung.

The husband-and-wife team put up stiff competition in the opener and led 4-0 in the second game when the wheels came off and they lost after 28 minutes.

Hee said: “We just went blank after they won a few points in a row and, from then on, things just did not go our way.”

Tan added: “The important and immediate issue for us is learning how to keep up the intensity throughout a game.”

In the men’s singles, Singapore’s world No. 98 Jason Teh put up more resistance against Hong Kong’s 16th-ranked Lee Cheuk Yiu but squandered two game points in the second game before falling 21-17, 23-21 in 45 minutes.

Teh, who turns 23 on Friday, said: “I gave everything on court and I hope I can keep up this fighting spirit for future tournaments.

“I know I still need to train a lot harder to close the gap on the top players.”

In the women’s doubles, world No. 23s Jin Yujia and Crystal Wong were beaten 21-18, 21-11 by China’s 14th-ranked Li Wenmei and Liu Xuanxuan in 40 minutes, while compatriot and women’s singles world No. 22 Yeo Jia Min went down 21-10, 22-24, 21-14 to Indonesia’s eighth-ranked Gregoria Tunjung in 57 minutes.

Singapore still has one player left in the tournament, as world No. 7 and 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew takes on India’s ninth-ranked H. S. Prannoy on Thursday for a place in the quarter-finals, where he could face home favourite and defending champion Viktor Axelsen, at the Royal Arena in the Danish capital.

There are an interesting subplot in the round of 16 as Japan’s 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara faces Thailand’s 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the women’s singles.

Okuhara had endured a tough return from a femoral stress fracture in her right thigh as she slipped to world No. 36, but beat India’s 2019 world champion P. V. Sindhu after recovering from 9-0 down in the second game of the round of 32 on Tuesday.

After notching only her third win from eight matches in 2023, the 28-year-old said: “There were so many complicated feelings within me... it’s been really hard for me to stand on the court.

“This is my starting line. Everybody has started competing for Olympic qualification but I couldn’t feel that way yet. So this tournament is finally where I begin my journey to the Olympics.”