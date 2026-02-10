Backing Tenpenny should pay dividends

Race 1 (1,250m)

(8) KLEIN KAROO stayed on well for second last time. The blinkers stay on and he drops in trip to 1,250m. With some luck in the running, he will go close to winning.

(4) RED WAVE stayed on nicely for third last time at Durbanville. Top jockey Richard Fourie has been booked to ride. He will be right there in the finish.

(11) SKY ROCKET finished just over four lengths behind Trailfinder last time. Both his runs to date have been good, so if he beats the wide draw, he will be among the places.

(1) ROYAL INFLUENCER finished over 10 lengths behind Magical Place on debut. If he does not need the run badly, he could be a serious danger from a good draw.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(9) ALESSIA ASHEVILLE could be some serious value. She was drawn wide last time but still managed to finish second. With no weight on her back, she could pop up at a big price.

(1) GIMME THE POWER was doing some good work late for third last time. The blinkers have been fitted and she has a good draw. Include her in all bets.

(2) STELLAR GUIDANCE was only beaten just over three lengths at the line on debut. With improvement expected, she has a winning chance.

(3) SPURIOUS ran fourth last time and was only beaten just over one length. On her best form, she could trouble them all.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(6) LOUI’S STAR finished like a train for third last time. Her form lately is very good. She will be switched off early and will come with a big finish late. Watch her closely.

(1) HOMING PIGEON finished second in the same race as Loui’s Star last time. She tries hard and from a good draw, she has a big winning chance.

(7) WHO IS SHE fought hard to run a nice race behind Amayah last time. The step-up in trip to 1,800m will help her chances.

(8) WOMAN IN GOLD ran a shocking race at Kenilworth last time and she is much better than that. If she bounces back to her best form, she will make the finish interesting.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(10) FREQUENT TRAVELLER has run two excellent races in succession, including a second last time. He drops back in trip to 1,800m and if he gets some luck in the running from a wide draw, he will be hard to beat.

(3) FORT LIAM ran third in the same race as Frequent Traveller last time. The blinkers stay on and he gets a good draw. Include him in all bets.

(2) PHANTOM MAN ran a great second last time. Top jockey Andrew Fortune sticks with this gelding and he should be there among the places.

(7) I AM SAM has been a touch disappointing in his last two starts. He was well beaten at Kenilworth last time. He should love the step-up in trip and the cheek pieces have been fitted. Watch for sharp improvement.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) KONNICHIWA stayed on well for second in a driving finish last time. He never runs a bad race and from a good draw, he can certainly win.

(1) TWILIGHT WARRIOR quickened up nicely to win at Kenilworth last time. He will be just off the speed early and will be running on strongly late. Include him in all bets.

(5) NOBLE HERO finished just under two lengths behind Twilight Warrior last time. He is in good form and should be there among the places.

(6) CHANCE ENCOUNTER finished just over three lengths behind Foudre last time. The blinkers have been taken off and he steps up in trip to 1,800m. Watch him closely.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(3) BEAUTIFUL SIDE finished third last time. She is super consistent and drops in trip to 1,800m. She has a good draw and will be right there in the finish late.

(4) MIDWAY won well at Durbanville last time. Even though he carries a big weight for this D Stakes race, he can be hard to peg back if he gets cheap sectionals in front.

(6) GOLD INDEX ran third behind Midway last time and was beaten just under two lengths at the line. Fourie has been booked to ride him for the first time. He will be competitive.

(5) HELIOTROPE has been rested for 88 days. If she does not need the run badly, she could be the value horse in this tricky race.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(4) TENPENNY quickened up like a smart horse to win a good race at Kenilworth last time. He was given four points for that win. He has a wonderful turn of foot and there is no doubt that he will love the step-up in trip to 2,000m. He can win again.

(7) UMFULA must have a big winning chance in this field. He moved up well enough behind Tenpenny last time. Fourie knows this gelding well. He will be just off the speed early and will be storming home late. Watch him closely at a fair price.

(2) LA PULGA is much better than his recent start when he finished sixth behind Okavango last time. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. He steps up in trip to 2,000m, if he bounces back to his best form, he will be competitive.

(3) SONG TO THE MOON just got touched off by Tenpenny last time. It was great to see him back in form. If he brings that performance to the races again, he will make the finish very interesting.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(6) SOOTY was heavily backed in the market last time, when he was nailed on the line by Worldly in a close finish. He has run some good races at Durbanville in the past. This looks to be the right race for him and he will be hard to beat on his best form.

(2) WINTER PEARL has run three super races in succession. He ran third behind Mauritius Kestrel in his last start at Kenilworth. From a good draw, he will go close.

(9) MEET THE KING won his maiden impressively at Durbanville last time. It was a great ride by Fortune. This is a big step-up in class for him, but he looks progressive.

(3) DAWN’S EARLY LIGHT bounced back to his best form to run a good third behind Worldly last time. He absolutely loves Durbanville and he could be the value horse from a good draw.