Back2Floorball Modified League resumes after almost a year

SINGAPORE - The second round of the Back2Floorball Modified League commenced on Saturday (April 16), almost a year after it was initially slated to start.

The first round had been contested last year from March 6 to May 2, with the second round due to take place later in May.

But the tightening of Covid-19 measures that month saw the league suspended indefinitely.

The competition finally resumed on Saturday, with teams allowed to field five players and a goalkeeper, instead of the four-a-side format it was held in last year.

Last year, games were split into three shifts of 15 minutes instead of the usual 20, and teams had to field three separate groups of four players for each shift.

The second round of the competition, where matches are played across three 12-minute periods, will conclude in July.