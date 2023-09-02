Back to the future, Levenia Sim joins Singapore swim team in hunt for honours

SINGAPORE – Still only 17, Levenia Sim may prove to be the final piece to the relay puzzle for Singapore swimming.

The backstroke specialist has been selected to represent Singapore at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and her addition is a timely boost to the national women’s 4x100m medley relay team as they aim to add to the bronze from the 2018 edition.

While the Singapore squad boast a number of freestyle, butterfly and breaststroke swimmers, backstroke has been a weak link, with the Republic winning just one gold and one silver out of the 36 medals on offer at the last four SEA Games.

In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, Levenia, who was born and raised in Alabama, United States, said she decided to represent Singapore in March, after watching her older sister Letitia donning national colours for the last two years.

Letitia was 19 when she made her debut at the SEA Games in Hanoi in 2022. The breaststroke specialist won three golds, one silver and one bronze, and followed up with four golds and one silver at the 2023 SEA Games.

Levenia said: “Seeing all the things Letitia accomplished while swimming for Singapore definitely influenced my decision a little, but it was more so seeing all the amazing experiences she had and all the things she took away from each experience.

“I am beyond excited to be able to swim on the same team with her again, especially at such a high level.”

Levenia’s emergence also raises the prospect of a future backstroke queen in the region – the teenager has been making waves in the US as a youth swimmer.

Before turning 17 on June 20, she clocked the fastest-ever short-course backstroke time in the US for a 16-and-under girl, timing 23.75sec at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships in March.

Also proficient in the fly, Levenia was swimming website Swimswam’s fourth-ranked recruit in the National Collegiate Athletic Association class of 2024, before she committed to Stanford University.

The youngest of three sporty siblings – her 23-year-old brother Padraic plays golf – Levenia was four when she jumped into a pool with a summer league swim team, after her doctor suggested it would help with her asthma.

She enjoyed the backstroke as it did not require her to hold her breath while swimming, and started competing at six. Letitia, who did gymnastics and golf, would join in as she was bored of watching her sister swim.

The sisters are aiming to qualify for the Olympics together.

Levenia said: “Having Letitia by my side throughout my whole swimming career has helped me reach where I am today. Having that sister rivalry, but also support, is something not many people have. These, and the continuous support of my parents, have helped me reach goals I never thought were possible.”

Judging from her times in the pool, Levenia is set to achieve even more in Singapore colours.