Bach set for Japan visit in May: Report

TOKYO • International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach will visit Japan next month, the Kyodo News agency said yesterday, as the nation struggles to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases before the start of the July 23-Aug 8 Games.

Citing sources close to the matter, the agency said Bach will attend a torch relay ceremony in Hiroshima on May 17 and meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the next day.

The German is also expected to back Japan's commitment to safely host the Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo reported.

"We are aware of president Bach's intention to come to Japan and would welcome such a visit," the Games' organising committee said in a statement. "However, nothing concrete has been decided."

With fewer than 100 days until the Olympics are due to start in Tokyo, Japan expanded quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions on Friday to combat a fourth wave of Covid-19.

Mr Suga, who is on a state visit to the United States, said on Friday that he told US President Joe Biden he was committed to moving forward with the Games and that Mr Biden offered his support.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also feels the Olympics will give hope to humanity in its battle against Covid-19, just as the 1920 Antwerp Games brought people together in the aftermath of World War I and the Spanish flu pandemic.

"We are approaching the newest edition of the Games at a time when humanity suffered heavy human losses, with some people completely losing hope," she said.

"We hope the Tokyo Olympics will send the same message and prove to be a turning point, restoring hope for people... I believe we can hold Olympic Games in a safe environment."

