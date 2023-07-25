‘Awful’ David Popovici stunned at swimming world championships

FUKUOKA – Romanian swim star David Popovici said he felt “awful” after finishing fourth in a stunning upset in the men’s 200m freestyle at swimming’s World Championships on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is one of the sport’s brightest stars and was a red-hot favourite going into the race in Fukuoka.

He comfortably led from the start and looked set to coast home to retain his title as he reached the final 50 metres. However, he faded badly on the home straight as his rivals closed in, and ended up out of the medals completely as Britain’s Matthew Richards took gold in 1min 44.30sec.

Richards’ compatriot Tom Dean was second on 1:44.32 and South Korea’s Hwang Sun-woo (1:44.42) was third, leaving Popovici fourth on 1:44.90. But the Romanian teenager insisted that he believed his shock defeat could turn out to be “a good thing” as he eyes gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“It felt awful, but that means we can improve something. If you have the absolute perfect race and you have nothing else to improve, you know that you’ve basically reached the top, the limit,” he said.

“You know that you can do nothing better from there on. I’m glad it happened now and I’m sure it has a meaning and I’m going to learn from it.”

In the 2022 edition in Budapest, Popovici became the first man to complete the 100m-200m freestyle double at a World Championships in nearly 50 years.

He followed that up by smashing the 100m freestyle world record at the European Championships in Rome.

He will still attempt to retain his 100m freestyle title in Fukuoka but said that first he would “sleep good and eat well and do my rundown”.

“The 100, fortunately, is two times shorter. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to hurt. I don’t think it’s going to hurt as bad though,” he added.