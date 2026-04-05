Autumn Glow will stay, says trainer Chris Waller

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Star mare’s unbeaten run tested by first try past mile in Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Undefeated mare Autumn Glow (James McDonald) taking her perfect record to 11 from 11 in the Group 1 George Ryder Stakes (1,500m) at Rosehill on March 21.

– Trainer Chris Waller is becoming increasingly confident Autumn Glow will stay a strong 2,000m, as the super mare attempts to complete her perfect season in the Group 1 A$5 million (S$4.4 million) Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick on April 11.

The unbeaten mare has won all her seven starts during the 2025-26 season and will secure Horse of the Year honours if she claims her fourth Group 1 win.

Racing’s “Miss Invincible’’ is at 2-5 in the Australian markets to extend her winning streak in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, even though the mare has not raced beyond 1,600m in her 11-start career.

Waller said his confidence levels about Autumn Glow staying a strong 2,000m are “pretty good”, even if her sire The Autumn Sun was more of a sprinter-miler but did win up to 2,000m in the 2019 Group 1 Rosehill Guineas whereas her dam Via Africa was a South African champion sprinter.

The Australian Hall of Fame trainer cited Autumn Glow’s versatility and ability to relax in her races as solid indicators the mare will run the trip.

“Autumn Glow gives herself every chance,’’ he said. “She can bounce (out of the barriers) and put herself where she needs to be, but she can be ridden conservatively if she needs to be.

“By being so versatile, it gives me the confidence she is going to switch off and relax.

“Comparing her to other horses, Via Sistina could get quite keen in the run, Verry Elleegant was quite aggressive.

“So, with Autumn Glow being able to conserve energy, it is a big plus.’’

Autumn Glow had an exhibition gallop between races at Royal Randwick on April 4, as Waller fine-tunes her preparation for the Queen Elizabeth, the feature race on Day 2 of The Championships.

“We want to have her pretty fit for next week, so we have ticked another box,’’ said Waller.

“She had a good workout, she was very clean in the wind and is fit to run a strong 2,000m.

“My horses do a bit (too) well three weeks between runs, so I like to give them an exhibition gallop.’’

Waller said Autumn Glow will have one more fast trackwork gallop either on the morning of April 7 or 8 to complete her preparation.

The 15-time Sydney champion trainer could have as many as four starters in Sydney’s premier autumn carnival weight-for-age race with Aeliana, Lindermann and Wootton Verni likely to take on stablemate Autumn Glow.

Aeliana has won successive Group 1 weight-for-age races going into the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The Castelvecchio mare first defeated Lindermann in the Ranvet Stakes (2,000m) at Rosehill on March 21, before backing up a week later at the same track to win the Tancred Stakes (2,400m) following a stirring struggle with English star Dubai Honour.

“We gave Aeliana three days at the farm after the Tancred and she has come back in and looks great,’’ said Waller.

“If I am happy with her this week then on Tuesday morning I will accept.’’

Lindermann made Aeliana work hard to run him down in the Ranvet Stakes and deserves his chance in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, according to Waller.

“The (weather) forecast (this week) is pretty good so that is ideal for Lindermann,’’ the trainer explained.

“Wootton Verni won the Neville Sellwood Stakes (2,000m) last start and probably runs as well. Barnavara is still in the stable but I think she will go for a spell.’’

The Queen Elizabeth field will likely include both of English maestro William Haggas’ raiders, Dubai Honour and Caviar Heights (second in the Neville Sellwood Stakes), while trainer Adrian Bott confirmed Sir Delius as a certain starter but stablemate Vauban is likely to be reserved for a Queensland carnival campaign.

Ciaron Maher’s Group 1 Australian Cup (2,000m) winner Light Infantry Man will take on Autumn Glow and others but stablemate Pride Of Jenni is likely to line up in the Group 1 A$1 million Queen of the Turf Stakes (1,600m).

RACING AND SPORTS