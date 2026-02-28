Autumn Glow hits perfect 10

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Australia’s new pin-up mare stays unbeaten in Verry Elleegant Stakes, but not with ease

A brave Autumn Glow (James McDonald) digging deep to hold a narrow advantage over stablemate Aeliana (Zac Lloyd) in the Group 1 Verry Elleegant Stakes (1,600m) at Randwick on Feb 28.

– Chris Waller’s unbeaten super mare Autumn Glow ($5.30) made it a perfect 10 in the A$1 million (S$900,000) Group 1 Verry Elleegant Stakes (1,600m) at Royal Randwick on Feb 28.

It was, however, not the runaway win most expected as stablemate Aeliana (Zac Lloyd) made a real race of it.

Top rider James McDonald said he felt the track was worse than the official soft 5 rating and it dulled Autumn Glow’s brilliance.

“Autumn Glow is so much better on a firm track,” said the nine-time Sydney champion jockey.

“It was more a workmanlike win today but she was never going to lose. She’s just a star.”

After sealing a record-breaking 12th Verry Elleegant Stakes (formerly Chipping Norton Stakes), Waller echoed the same sentiments as the jockey he combined with for their 500th win with Defendant at Canterbury on the day before.

“She had to go to 1,600m second-up which isn’t easy and it makes this a tricky race,” said the 15-time Sydney champion trainer.

“But from here on, her races will just flow nicely for her. She’s won well again and always looked to have control of the race.

“The second horse, Aeliana, is very good but Autumn Glow always looked like she was going to win.”

Autumn Glow now boasts the third-longest winning streak to start a career in Australian racing history.

Black Caviar retired unbeaten after 25 starts (15 at Group 1 level). Barakey won his first 11 starts, including the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes, before he met defeat for the first time in the 2013 Newmarket Handicap.

The second Group 1 race on the card, the A$750,000 Surround Stakes (1,400m) was won by Tempted (Chad Schofield, $6).

RACING AND SPORTS