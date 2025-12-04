Australia's Lyon angry at being dropped for second Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 4 - Australia spinner Nathan Lyon made no secret of his disappointment with being dropped for the second Ashes test in Brisbane, saying he had not yet been able to bring himself to speak to selectors about the decision.

One of Australia's most successful bowlers with 562 wickets, Lyon was dropped for his first home test since 2012, with Michael Neser picked ahead of him in an all-pace attack.

The move wrong-footed fans and cricket pundits but captain Steve Smith suggested an additional seamer might get more out of the pink ball and the evening conditions in the day-night test.

As it happened, England's batters had the better of Australia on day one, with a Joe Root century pushing them to 325 for nine at stumps.

Lyon, who was also dropped for the day-night test in the West Indies in July, told host broadcaster Seven Network he was gutted when informed by selectors chair George Bailey about his Brisbane omission.

"Absolutely filthy," he said, using local slang for angry.

"But yeah, can't do anything about it. So, I hope I can play my role in making sure I get the guys ready and do whatever I can to make sure that we get the right result here."

Off-spinner Lyon has a stellar record in pink ball tests, with 43 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 25.62 compared to his career average of 30.16.

He averages 28.82 in tests at the Gabba.

He said he had yet to discuss the decision at depth with selectors, who include head coach Andrew McDonald.

"I just hadn't had it in me to sit down with the coach and George at the moment," he added.

"So that will happen. I'm not the first player to miss a test match and I won't be the last.

"But, yeah, obviously pretty gutted because I know the role that I can play within Australian cricket and especially at a venue like this." REUTERS