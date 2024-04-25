Australia's Hindley extends with 'second family' Bora–Hansgrohe

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 17 - Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel - France - July 19, 2023 Bora–Hansgrohe's Jai Hindley in action as he crosses the finish line after stage 17 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
MELBOURNE - Australian cyclist Jai Hindley will continue to race for Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025 after signing a contract extension with the German UCI WorldTeam outfit.

Media had speculated Hindley might seek opportunities elsewhere following Bora's signing of Primoz Roglic, the four-times Grand Tour winner.

However, Hindley will remain at Ralph Denk's team in service to the Slovenian.

"(Bora) have been a huge part of my career and development. It’s really become like a second family for me, and I feel at home here," said Hindley, Australia's second Grand Tour winner following Cadel Evans.

Hindley, the 2022 Giro d'Italia winner, won a stage on his Tour de France debut last year and briefly wore the yellow jersey won by Jonas Vingegaard.

But he finished seventh overall after a major crash stalled his podium challenge.

He will return to the Tour de France starting in late-June and is targeting a medal at the Paris Olympics' road cycling if selected for Australia. REUTERS

