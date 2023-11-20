Australia's Head basks in glory of another final masterclass v India

AHMEDABAD, India - Opener Travis Head was pinching himself after conjuring up yet another match-winning knock in the final of a global event that earned Australia their sixth 50-overs World Cup title on Sunday.

Head was named player of the match for his rapid 163, which secured Australia victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval in June.

Barely five months after that knock, the left-hander smashed a magnificent 137 against the same opponents in Sunday's final at the Narendra Modi Stadium to script their six-wicket victory against the tournament's form team.

"Not in a million years did I think that would happen," Head said as his team mates celebrated their victory against an India side who had stormed into the final as the only unbeaten side of the tournament.

"What an amazing day. I'm just thrilled to be a part of it."

Head missed Australia's first five matches with a hand injury he sustained in South Africa in September.

"It is a lot better than being sat on the couch at home. I'm very lucky that everything went well and I was able to get back and the support that the boys showed, I didn't think this would happen," Head said.

Head also made a telling contribution in the field when he ran backwards from cover to take a tumbling catch to send back India captain Rohit Sharma.

"Rohit Sharma was probably the unluckiest man in the world," said Head.

"I do work hard on my catching but I couldn't imagine holding onto that. It is a nice thing I'll be able to look back on later in my life."

He also backed skipper Pat Cummins's decision to field after winning the toss despite the risks involved in chasing under lights in the final of a World Cup.

"We knew the wicket might get tough but it turned out to be a great decision to bowl first because the pitch did get better as the day went on.

"What we did at the toss paid dividends. Nice to be a part of it and play a role. It will be a good few days now." REUTERS