Australia's Hazlewood suffers fresh injury setback

Dec 5 - Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood's hopes of playing in the third Ashes test in Adelaide have dimmed after he suffered a new injury setback during his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday that Hazlewood had reported Achilles soreness, delaying his rehabilitation.

"It is a low-grade issue, and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week," CA said in a statement.

Hazlewood missed the first test against England in Perth and the current match in Brisbane but had returned to bowling in the nets before the new problem.

Regular captain Pat Cummins also missed the first two tests with a back injury but the quick has a better chance of making the Adelaide match starting on December 17.

Australia picked a relatively inexperienced seam attack at the Gabba, with Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser joining 35-year-old stalwart Mitchell Starc.

Holders Australia lead the five-test Ashes series 1-0. REUTERS