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Australia's 'Fab Four' bowlers all in for first test v Bangladesh

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Third Test - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 20, 2025 Australia's Pat Cummins shakes hands with Nathan Lyon as they walk off the field at stumps on day 4 REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

MELBOURNE, Aug 12 - Paceman Josh Hazlewood has edged Scott Boland out of Australia's attack for the first test against Bangladesh, ensuring the hosts' 'Fab Four' bowlers will reunite for the first time in over a year.

• Hazlewood to combine with fellow quicks Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at Darwin's Marrara Oval from Thursday, with 38-year-old Nathan Lyon the sole specialist spinner.

• Hazlewood missed the Ashes with Achilles and hamstring injuries, while Cummins and Lyon missed most of the series against England.

• Cameron Green has held his spot, with fellow seam-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster included.

• Jake Weatherald retained as opener following the retirement of Usman Khawaja.

• Australia meet Bangladesh in a test series on home soil for the first time in 23 years.

Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood REUTERS