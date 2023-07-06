Australian Rules probes leak of ‘nude and graphic’ player images

SYDNEY – Australian Rules bosses launched an investigation on Thursday after “nude and graphic” images purportedly showing dozens of current and former players were leaked on social media.

The sport’s integrity unit said it had notified police across multiple states and was working with the nation’s eSafety commissioner to get them removed.

“The Australian Football League (AFL) has been made aware of private and personal images of past and present AFL players being distributed and shared illegally and without consent after being contacted by a number of AFL clubs,” the body said in a statement.

It noted that some of the material had yet to be verified.

“There appears to have been significant work involved in gathering the images and creating files for distribution.

“The AFL has no information regarding why the personal images have been circulated illegally and without consent, or what the motive is in doing so.”

The Herald Sun reported that a Google drive link which includes folders of what are claimed to be photos of premiership players and Brownlow medallists, among others has been circulating.

These images were “nude and graphic” in nature and involved more than 45 players. The file reportedly categorised players in alphabetical order.

Geelong Hall of Fame great Jimmy Bartel lashed out at the “disgusting” person or persons behind the leak.

“It’s gross – a majority of images are fake, made up, staged. It’s someone grubby who will hopefully get caught. This is a criminal matter now,” he said on radio station 3AW.

One of the players embroiled in the scandal said he had spoken to other stars who have been left “really disappointed” after their images were circulated.

“It’s a gross breach of privacy. It’s just not fair,” he told the Herald Sun.

The AFL Players’ Association called the leak an “appalling and disgusting act”.