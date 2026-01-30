Australian Open shines as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev produce an epic in suffering

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz sitting on his bench, exhausted after his 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 semi-final win against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan 30.

– Finally, a sweat-dripping, nerve-shredding contest worthy of legend. Not a classic for its tennis yet an epic for its irresistible drama. Finally, a fifth set on Rod Laver Arena at this Australian Open in a semi-final which was a study in suffering, an investigation into grit and an exhibition in escapology.

Finally, after five hours and 27 minutes, and 394 points played, and pickle juice drunk, and rackets leaned on like walking sticks, and vomits into towels, and Alexander Zverev serving for the match, Carlos Alcaraz limps into the Australian Open final 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5.