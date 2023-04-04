Australian GP incidents not impressive for multi-million dollar F1

MELBOURNE – There is a school of thought that there is no such things as bad news, that as long as people are talking about you, that’s all that matters.

I’ve never personally subscribed to that dubious philosophy. But I suspect that many of the 444,631 paying spectators who flocked into Melbourne’s Albert Park last weekend, helping to make the Australian GP a resounding financial success, will have gone home telling tales of excitement and uncertainty after a red flag fest which at long last saw Max Verstappen win Down Under.