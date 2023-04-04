In the Driver’s Seat

Australian GP incidents not impressive for multi-million dollar F1

David Tremayne
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen leading Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton during a restart at the Australian Grand Prix. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MELBOURNE – There is a school of thought that there is no such things as bad news, that as long as people are talking about you, that’s all that matters.

I’ve never personally subscribed to that dubious philosophy. But I suspect that many of the 444,631 paying spectators who flocked into Melbourne’s Albert Park last weekend, helping to make the Australian GP a resounding financial success, will have gone home telling tales of excitement and uncertainty after a red flag fest which at long last saw Max Verstappen win Down Under.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top