Australian golfer Hannah Green clinches second HSBC Women’s World Championship title

SINGAPORE – Australian golfer Hannah Green clinched her second victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship on March 1, shooting a three-under 69 on the final day to win the event by a stroke.

Her 14-under 274 total was enough to pip second-placed American Auston Kim (67). The trio of Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (68), Angel Yin (71) and Minjee Lee (72) were a stroke back in third.

Heading into the final round of the US$3 million (S$3.8 million) tournament at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course, Green was tied at the top with compatriot and world No. 4 Lee, with the duo holding a one-shot lead.

But the world No. 20, who won the event in 2024, wasted no time in her title charge, grabbing the outright lead after a birdie on hole No. 1.

The 29-year-old then grew her advantage at the top, mixing an eagle with three more birdies and three bogeys to clinch her seventh LPGA title.

Green is only the third golfer to win the HSBC tournament twice, after South Koreans Park In-bee and Ko Jin-young.