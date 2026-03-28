Australian Cup a Ciaron Maher 1-2

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Light Infantry Man goes back-to-back in Group 1, nosing out stablemate Pride Of Jenni

Angle is tricky, but Light Infantry Man (Harry Coffey, No. 2) denies Pride Of Jenni (Declan Bates) by a nose in the Group 1 Australian Cup at Flemington on March 28.

– Trainer Ciaron Maher has praised the efforts of his two horses who fought out a thrilling finish to the Australian Cup at Flemington on March 28 – Light Infantry Man and Pride Of Jenni.

Maher prepared the quinella of the A$2 million (S$1.77 million) Group 1 2,000m contest when Light Infantry Man (Harry Coffey) had his nose in front on the line from crowd favourite Pride Of Jenni (Declan Bates).

Pride Of Jenni took up her customary role in front and looked in trouble when the 3-2 favourite Birdman (Ben Melham) ambled up to her with 400m to run.

No sooner was Birdman being hailed the winner, Pride Of Jenni had fought back to reassume control of the race until Light Infantry Man emerged on the scene.

In a thrilling last 100m, Light Infantry Man got his head down on the line to score by a nose from Pride Of Jenni with Apulia (William Pike) a length away third.

Birdman weakened in the run home to finish fifth, three lengths from the winner.

Maher said Light Infantry Man was a unique horse who needs to be ridden in a certain fashion.

He said regular rider Ethan Brown, who is suspended, was called upon to help Coffey.

“This horse is unique in the way he has to be ridden,” said Maher.

“Browny understands him well and I asked him to pass on some of that information last start and Harry didn’t really get it until he had finished the race.

“He rode him perfect. The start’s very important for him. He blasted him straight out of the gates.

“I don’t know who I’m more proud of, the winner or the second horse.”

Having ridden Light Infantry Man to fourth in the Group 2 Peter Young Stakes (1,800m) at Caulfield, Coffey got further help.

“This is Browny’s horse and he’s been so open and transparent in how to ride him,” said Coffey.

“He sent me a text this morning: ‘I see it’s going to be pretty wet, make sure you give him a nice warm-up to the gates to let him know how open that track is. He’s a smart horse, and he’ll come to the conditions.’. So, thank you Browny.” RACING AND SPORTS