Australia win two races but Spain seize lead on opening day at Sydney SailGP event

Sydney, Feb 28 - Australia’s Bonds Flying Roos won two of four races, but Diego Botin-led Spain topped the overnight standings with a consistent showing, including two wins of their own, on the opening day of the Sydney Sail Grand Prix on Saturday.

Australia finished second after winning the first and the fourth races, four points behind Spain, followed by Artemis, the reigning champions Emirates GBR and Red Bull Italy in third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Helmed by Tom Slingsby, Australia set the early benchmark on home waters by winning the opening race, holding off Denmark’s crew led by Nicolai Sehested and Emirates GBR in a tightly contested start.

But Los Gallos Spain responded immediately in the second race with Botín steering them to victory by a tactical manoeuvre at gate three, taking the lead away from Switzerland - underlining the impact of shifting Sydney Harbour breeze patterns.

Germany, Australia and Rockwool Denmark were handed penalties for being over the line at the start of chaotic race three, as Spain made the most of the clean winds and the open track to sprint ahead of the field.

The home team bounced back strongly in the final race of the day, and despite being hit with another penalty for sailing outside of the race-course boundary, were able to recover to reclaim the lead over Britain to win their second race of the day.

Racing will continue on Sunday to determine who takes the overall honours in Sydney.

SailGP is an international competition featuring high-speed races in identical F50 foiling catamarans capable of speeds exceeding 100 kph (60 mph).

The league pits national teams against each other in a series of regattas held at iconic locations worldwide. REUTERS