Australia welcome Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon back for Bangladesh tests

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Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Third Test - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 21, 2025 Australia's Pat Cummins speaks after the match REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

MELBOURNE, July 21 - Australia captain Pat Cummins, fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon have returned from injury to be included in a 13-man squad for next month's two-test home series against Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

The trio were named for matches in Darwin (Aug. 13-17) and Mackay (Aug. 22-26), which form part of the World Test Championship cycle, after playing only three tests between them during the Ashes in the last home summer.

Hazlewood's recall means no place for Michael Neser despite the quick's fine series in the 4-1 defeat of England.

The squad is the first following opener Usman Khawaja's retirement, potentially creating opportunity at the top of the order.

South Australia opener Jake Weatherald has been retained despite struggling during his debut test series in the Ashes when he averaged 22.33 across the five matches.

Cameron Green has also held onto his spot after a disappointing Ashes with bat and ball, and is one of two all-rounders in the squad with Beau Webster.

Josh Inglis was retained as a potential middle order batting option.

Australia sit top of the World Test Championship table midway through the cycle and will look to cement their place with a series win over fourth-placed Bangladesh ahead of a tough tour of South Africa.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. REUTERS