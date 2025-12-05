Australia take lead in second Ashes test as England fumble at the Gabba

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 5 - Australia dominated day two of the second Ashes test on Friday with a punishing batting assault on a lifeless Gabba pitch as England shot themselves in the foot with five dropped catches.

Half-centuries for top-order batters Jake Weatherald (72), Marnus Labuschagne (65) and Steve Smith (61) made light work of England's first-innings 334 as Australia went to stumps at 378 for six with a 44-run lead.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey (46 not out) and tailender Michael Neser (15 not out) held firm through the last half-hour under the floodlights and will look to press home Australia's advantage on day three.

"It was a crucial last hour there for us," said number three batter Labuschagne, who scored his second fifty of the series.

"To get to the end of play six (wickets) down, it gives us a bit of time in the morning session and obviously pushes our bowling later into the night."

While England grabbed three wickets in the final session, they also spilled four catches under the lights.

Ben Duckett grassed two chances, the first reprieving Carey on zero after Carse sent a delivery pinging off the batter's gloves.

Moments later, number seven batter Josh Inglis (23) sent a shot flying through Duckett's hands in the gully.

The fumbling continued as Carse dropped Neser on six off a Jofra Archer ball before Joe Root reacted late to a nick in the slips from Carey when the wicketkeeper was on 25.

Root dropped the one-handed chance, denying pacer Gus Atkinson a first wicket in the series.

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith set the tone early, though, dropping opener Travis Head on three when Archer caught his edge.

Head scored 33 before being caught trying to slog Carse over his head.

"We practise really hard," Root said of England's fielding.

"We had five days leading into it, made sure we got our work done. And unfortunately, it's just one of those days where a few didn't quite stick to hand."

While his England teammates struggled, all-rounder Will Jacks pulled off a diving, one-handed catch at backward square leg to remove Smith when the Australia captain tried to pull Carse to the fence.

That was a rare highlight for England who were dismissed for 334, adding nine runs to their overnight total of 325 for nine.

With Archer well caught by a diving Labuschagne for 38, Root was left unbeaten on 138, his first test century in Australia.

England fans' cheer was soon drained by a dismal first session by the tourists' wayward bowlers.

Bowling too short and wide, they failed to build any meaningful pressure and were duly punished for it.

Australia charged to 130 for one at six runs an over by the first session break and finished the day with the run-rate comfortably above five, showcasing their own version of "Bazball".

Carse was flayed by the batters but rallied with a two-wicket burst in four balls, bowling number five batter Cameron Green for 45 before taking the prized wicket of Smith.

He finished the day with 3-113, having leached 6.6 runs an over.

Ben Stokes made key breakthroughs, having Labuschagne caught behind and later bowling Inglis.

But the England skipper's bowling was cut short when he started suffering cramp in the final session.

At 1-0 down after losing the Perth opener by eight wickets, England need to bowl out Australia quickly on Saturday to keep in the match and the series.

"We've obviously got some more work to do tomorrow, but certainly, (we're) well and truly in this game," said Root. REUTERS