Australia’s Kaylee McKeown shatters 100m backstroke world record

BUDAPEST – Kaylee McKeown on Saturday hailed a “stepping stone for the future” as she smashed a second world record in as many days, with the star Australian swimmer improving on her own 100m backstroke mark.

The 22-year-old touched in 57.33 seconds at the World Cup in Budapest to shave 0.12sec off the time she set in Adelaide before the Tokyo Olympic Games.

McKeown now owns the five fastest times in history in the event as she builds up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The new mark comes a day after she clocked 26.86sec for a new 50m backstroke world record, improving on the previous best of 26.98sec set by China’s Liu Xiang in 2018.

That made her the first woman ever to hold world records in all three backstroke disciplines and the first swimmer since American Lenny Krayzelburg set all three men’s marks in 1999.

“No, I honestly didn’t think about swimming a world record,” McKeown said after her 100m exploits.

“I was really relaxed coming into tonight. I tend to swim better when I go out a bit faster, I am trying to learn to swim a bit sharper.

“I’m happy that some of the things we are trying are working. This is a good stepping stone for the future.”

McKeown also has a chance to win the 200m on Monday.

The Australian swept the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke titles at the World Championships in July and also owns the Olympic 100m and 200m golds. The 50m backstroke is not contested at the Olympics.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, meanwhile, won the 200m freestyle, setting a World Cup record of 1min 54.08sec.

“I am really happy with the time,” said the swimmer, who holds the short-course record of 1:50.31.

“Obviously a best time would be great because I have done a best time in all of the other races that I have swum. The 200 free is the event that I train for but that’s OK, I am sure my best time will come soon.”

China’s Qin Haiyang narrowly missed breaking his own World Cup record in the men’s 50m breaststroke. He secured his gold medal with a time of 26.30sec.

“I originally wanted to refresh the World Cup record today. It was so close. But I missed it by a little bit. It’s a bit of a pity, but it’s not important,” he told Xinhua after the race.

Qin previously broke the mark in 26.29sec at the World Cup in Berlin. AFP, XINHUA