Australia recommends testosterone limits for transgender athletes in elite female sport

MELBOURNE – Australia’s peak sports authority has recommended testosterone limits for transgender athletes seeking to compete in elite female competitions as part of guidelines on inclusion released on Friday.

The non-compulsory guidelines issued by the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) allow for national federations to determine that testosterone suppression is required for eligibility to compete in female categories.

The “Transgender & Gender-Diverse Inclusion Guidelines for HP (high-performance) Sport” recommends that transgender athletes have plasma testosterone levels of less than 2.5 nanomoles per litre for two years prior to competition.

However, individual sports have the flexibility to set their own thresholds according to physiological requirements.

“Sports that are not explosive, power-based, or aerobic may consider that the appropriate range for the sport exceeds AIS recommended guidelines,” said the framework.

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) is the high-performance arm within the ASC.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the AIS also highlighted that “an outright ban of transgender athletes from a sport – similar to policies introduced by World Aquatics (formerly Fina) or World Athletics – could be in breach of Australia’s anti-discrimination laws”.

Transgender inclusion in female competition has become one of the most contentious and divisive issues in sport.

A number of global sports federations, besides World Aquatics and World Athletics, have banned transgender women from elite female competitions, including rugby union and rugby league, citing fairness and safety concerns.

Other sports have set testosterone limits similar to Australia’s new guidelines.

Some scientists have questioned whether testosterone limits are sufficient to ensure fair competition, saying transgender women athletes who have gone through male puberty may retain physical advantages even after hormone suppression.