Australia plans to bill All Blacks for no-show

SYDNEY • Rugby Australia has threatened to pass on a multi-million dollar bill to New Zealand if they fail to show up for a Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth, with Queensland firmed up as host for the pandemic-hit Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks failed to travel to the city last weekend for this Saturday's clash against the Wallabies, citing uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions in Western Australia.

The decision sparked fury from Rugby Australia, whose chief Andy Marinos claimed he only heard about it through the media as talks with the state government on securing an exemption to mandatory quarantine were progressing.

He now hopes to lock in Sept 4 for the rearranged Test and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been asked to provide written assurance the All Blacks will not bail out again.

"I want it in writing. We have an e-mail, but we need a letter for both the government and the stadium as well," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "That should be forthcoming pretty soon."

The newspaper said that if the All Blacks fail to turn up, the state government intends to recoup the A$5 million (S$4.9 million) it paid to Rugby Australia to stage the game in Perth.

In turn, Marinos indicated his organisation would duly pursue financial compensation from NZR.

"I've made New Zealand very aware that we have a contract and they've made a commitment," he said.

The All Blacks have five Tests remaining in the Rugby Championship, one against Australia and two each against South Africa and Argentina. NZR has said the two Tests against South Africa next month will no longer be played at home on the government advice that the Springboks would not be able to enter due to a Covid-19 lockdown, while the Argentina Tests will be moved to Australia.

On the new venue, Marinos said Queensland state was favoured.

"Queensland is absolutely a priority for us. Until such time that we cannot make it work, that's the priority," he said.

The state has proposed allowing South Africa and Argentina to enter into "managed isolation" while there, and the plan has advanced to the point of venues being secured.

"There was never any doubt about whether we could play there. It was just doubt we could get South Africa and Argentina through managed isolation," said Marinos.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE