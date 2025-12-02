Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia opener Khawaja ruled out of second Ashes test

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - First Test - Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia - November 21, 2025 Australia's Usman Khawaja looks dejected and walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Brydon Carse REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

SYDNEY, Dec 2 - Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes test against in England in Brisbane later this week by a back problem, the team said on Tuesday.

Khawaja was unable to open either innings in the series opener in Perth because of back spasms and showed some discomfort on Monday in the nets at Brisbane's Gabba ground, where the second test starts on Thursday.

The 38-year-old will not be replaced in the squad, raising the likelihood that Travis Head will stay at the top of the order after his brilliant innings of 123 as a makeshift opener in Perth drove Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have both been used as openers in the nearly two years since David Warner retired, but the former said on Monday that neither would be reprising the role.

Khawaja will stay with the squad, the team said, keeping alive his hopes of extending his test career past his 39th birthday next month. REUTERS

