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Australia lose captain Marsh, opener Head for Bangladesh ODI series

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June 8 - Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, opener Travis Head and spinner Tanveer Sangha have all been ruled out of the three-match one-day international (ODI) series Bangladesh, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

• The trio have been replaced by Todd Murphy, Ollie Peake and Matt Short. Peake and Short were part of the Australia squad which suffered a 2-1 ODI series defeat in Pakistan last week.

• The ODI series begins on Tuesday, with all three matches taking place in Dhaka.

• Josh Inglis will step in as captain for Marsh, who could return from his ankle injury in time for Australia's three Twenty20 Internationals in Chattogram starting on June 17.

• National selector Tony Dodemaide said Sangha's hamstring injury has ruled him out of the entire Bangladesh tour.

• Head has been granted personal leave and will only return for Australia's two home tests against Bangladesh in August. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.