Australia include uncapped trio on white-ball tours of Pakistan, Bangladesh

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MELBOURNE, May 11 - Australia will use upcoming white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh to test their depth after naming squads featuring three potential debutants, selectors said on Monday.

All-rounder Liam Scott has been included in the ODI squads for Pakistan and Bangladesh, with Victoria batter Ollie Peake joining him in the Pakistan squad.

T20 specialist Joel Davies has been included in the squad for three T20Is in Chattogram, Bangladesh, starting on June 17.

Mitchell Marsh will captain all squads, with Australia to play three ODIs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 before travelling to Bangladesh for three ODIs in Dhaka in the run-up to the T20 series.

"It’s always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team," selector George Bailey said in a statement.

"The blend of experienced players coupled with new or returning players will provide a nice mix for these subcontinent tours."

Fast bowlers Billy Stanlake and Riley Meredith return for the Pakistan ODIs, while spinner Tanveer Sangha was named in both 50-over squads.

Meredith will also remain with the group for the T20 leg in Bangladesh.

Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett will join the squad for the Bangladesh ODIs after their Indian Premier League commitments, replacing Peake, Stanlake, Meredith and Matt Short.

Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson returns for the T20 component along with Aaron Hardie. REUTERS