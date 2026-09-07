Australia football’s governing body limits contact training to reduce concussion

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Australia’s football governing body has announced limits on contact training to reduce concussion cases that have long blighted the sport.

SYDNEY - Australia’s football governing body on Sept 7 announced limits on contact training in a bid to reduce concussion cases that have long blighted the sport.

Head trauma has become one of the most pressing issues facing the hugely popular game, which is characterised by forceful collisions, tackles and high jumping catches.

Multiple players have been forced into retirement owing to repeated concussions and there is a class action case pending against the Australian Football League (AFL), the governing body.

The new rules stem from recommendations by a coroner after the death of former player Shane Tuck, who died in 2020 aged 38 and was subsequently diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“The health and welfare of our players is the AFL’s highest priority,” said Laura Kane, the AFL’s executive general manager for health and football operations.

“We recognise head trauma is a risk for Australian football, as it is for all contact sports globally, which is why the AFL’s comprehensive concussion and head trauma framework is in place.”

Starting in 2027, all 18 clubs will be restricted to 120 minutes a week of contact training during the first month of preseason, including just one hour of high-intensity contact work.

From week five of preseason until kick-off, the limit will rise to 160 minutes and 120 minutes, respectively, to accommodate match simulation conditions.

Clubs will not be allowed to put players through high-intensity contact training on consecutive days and must provide vision to the governing body on request.

It follows a two-year consultation involving club football bosses, coaches, medical staff and players, which showed concussions occurred most commonly in match simulation and small-sided high-intensity drills.

“The framework is based on world-class medical advice and is constantly evolving as we deepen our learning and understanding,” added Kane.

“The prevention and management of head trauma, and the introduction of AFL preseason contact training limits is a further step towards achieving our goal of being a global leader in brain health and concussion and head trauma.” AFP