Australia dominate England to take T20 World Cup

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July 5 - Australia crushed England by seven wickets in a one-side final to land their seventh T20 women's World Cup at a sold-out Lord’s on Sunday.

A sparkling second-wicket century partnership between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield helped Australia to chase down a victory target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.

Having beaten England 16-0 in the multi-format Ashes 18 months ago, Australia comprehensively outplayed their rivals again in regaining the trophy.

England’s under-par total of 150-4 was built around an unbroken partnership of 80 between captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp.

Sciver-Brunt made 58 from 53 balls, with Kemp striking 44 from 28 including a straight six off Sophie Molineux in the final over but they were starting from too far back after a sluggish start.

Australia reduced England to 39-2 in the first six overs. Lucy Hamilton picked up her first wicket in the World Cup, slanting a delivery across Amy Jones to have England’s opener caught low down by Georgia Voll at deep gully for six.

Wicketkeeper Mooney took a superb tumbling catch down the leg side off the glove to remove the tournament’s leading run scorer Danni Wyatt-Hodge for eight to give Annabel Sutherland her 50th wicket in T20 internationals.

Alice Capsey hit Ash Gardner over deep mid-wicket for six as England tried to break the stranglehold but she was bowled by Molineux, reverse-sweeping, for 23 and, next over, Heather Knight was trapped lbw for two by the miserly Kim Garth who led the way for Australia with 1-20 from her four overs.

Sciver-Brunt and Kemp upped the ante but the modest target was insufficient to test Australia.

Voll signalled Australia’s intent by hitting the first ball of the reply from Charlie Dean to the boundary and although the opener departed next over, dragging on Lauren Bell for nine, Mooney and Litchfield flayed the England attack.

They took out a huge chunk of the target in the first 10 overs, reaching 98-1, and kept their foot to the floor.

Litchfield, who hit two sixes, was eventually bowled by Dean for 48 off 35 balls, with Mooney following for 64 off 49, and Ellyse Perry saw Australia home at a canter after being given a life when a catch by Sophie Ecclestone was controversially ruled out by the TV umpire.

Victory was confirmed with four wides from a wayward delivery from Ecclestone - a neat summation of England's day. REUTERS