Australia captain Sam Kerr ruled out of two games at Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY – Australia captain and forward Sam Kerr was ruled out of two games of the Women’s World Cup, including Thursday’s opener against Ireland, after picking up a calf injury in training a day earlier.

The team said she would re-assessed by the medical team after Australia’s second group match on July 27 against Nigeria.

Kerr’s loss is a big blow for Tony Gustavsson’s 10th-ranked Matildas, who are considered one of the favourites to win the tournament, which they are co-hosting with New Zealand.

The 29-year-old Chelsea striker is the all-time leading goalscorer for her country with 63 goals. REUTERS