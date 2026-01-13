Australia captain Healy to retire after upcoming India series

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, Jan 13 - Alyssa Healy, a mainstay of Australia's dominant women's cricket team for 15 years and latterly its captain, has announced that she will retire from the game after the upcoming multi-format series against India.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was part of two one-day international World Cup triumphs and six successful T20 World Cup campaigns before taking over as skipper after the retirement of Meg Lanning in late 2023.

"It's with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I'm still passionate about playing for Australia, but I've somewhat lost that competitive edge that's kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.

"I'll genuinely miss my teammates, singing the team song and walking out to open the batting for Australia."

Healy made her Australia debut in 2010 and scored 3,563 runs with seven centuries in one-day internationals and 3,054 with a single hundred in Twenty20s for her country, as well as making 275 dismissals behind the stumps.

"Alyssa is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field over her 15-year career," said Cricket Australia Chief Executive Todd Greenberg.

As a mark of her status in Australia, Healy was never defined by her relationship with her uncle, Australia wicketkeeping great Ian, nor her husband, test paceman Mitchell Starc.

She had already announced her retirement from T20 internationals and will play her last matches for Australia in three ODIs and a single test against India in February and March.

Women's cricket has come on in leaps and bounds during Healy's career but, despite having missed only two for Australia since her debut in January 2011, her final match will be only her 11th test. REUTERS