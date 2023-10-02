Australia beat Portugal 34-14 to keep Rugby World Cup progress hopes alive

SAINT-ETIENNE - Australia kept their faint hopes of reaching the Rugby World Cup knockout stages alive with an unconvincing 34-14 victory over minnows Portugal on Sunday.

Tries from forwards Richie Arnold, David Porecki, Angus Bell and Fraser McReight, and winger Marika Koroibete secured Australia a bonus point and a Pool C lifeline, while Portugal hit back through Pedro Bettencourt and Rafael Simoes.

The Wallabies can still reach the quarter-finals if Fiji lose to Portugal next week without a bonus point. AFP

