Aussies out to derail Alabama Lass in Railway

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Craig Williams guiding New Zealand filly Alabama Lass to an impressive all-the-way victory in the Listed HKJC World Pool Sprint Classic (1,100m) up the Flemington straight on March 29.

– Star Australian sprinters Jigsaw and Arkansaw Kid loom as the main foes for champion New Zealand mare Alabama Lass claiming the NZ$700,000 (S$525,000) Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,200m) at Ellerslie in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan 24.

The front-running trio are all chasing a maiden Group 1 victory.

Alabama Lass, who will again be ridden by champion Australian jockey Craig Williams, started favourite in the 2025 Railway Stakes but lost by 0.1L to Crocetti, who is among the 13 runners.

The Ken & Bev Kelso-trained mare has not raced since the 2025 Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1,200m) at Moonee Valley on Sept 26, when she led and faded to finish last.

With six wins and four seconds, Alabama Lass ran unplaced for the first time in 11 starts.

Ken Kelso said the Alabama Express four-year-old mare underwent thorough veterinary examinations on returning to New Zealand, but nothing was detected to explain her uncharacteristic 9.6-length defeat.

Alabama Lass has since had an exhibition gallop in between races at Te Aroha, and was beaten a nose by another of Saturday’s runners, Sterling Express, in an 1,100m trial at Ellerslie on Jan 11.

Kelso said he was happy with the mare and what went wrong in the Manikato Stakes remains a mystery, especially after she finished a narrow second at the same track in the Group 1 Moir Stakes (1,000m) on Sept 6.

“Her work has been very good and she has got a nice barrier (five) and the only concern would be the weather at this stage,” said Kelso.

“It’s been pouring in Auckland, but it’s supposed to clear up on Friday and Saturday. But she has a nice draw and I’m happy with her and Craig Williams rides.”

With Arkansaw Kid (barrier eight) expected to take a sit behind the front-running Jigsaw, who has drawn barrier 10, Kelso said Alabama Lass does not necessarily have to lead but he will leave the tactics to Williams.

The Hayes brothers, Ben, Will & JD, had Group 1 success in New Zealand in 2025 when Here To Shock won the BCD Group Sprint (1,400m).

Ben Hayes said Arkansaw Kid was a very good Group 2 horse in Australia, and although the Harry Angel five-year-old is competitive in Group 1 races, he always finds one better.

“We thought it is a great opportunity to try and win a Group 1 with him,” said Hayes.

Melbourne trainer Cindy Alderson said that Jigsaw has undergone an amazing resurrection.

Winless since April of 2023, the Manhattan Rain seven-year-old has won his past three races, including a Group 2 victory at Moonee Valley in the McEwen Stakes (1,200m) on Oct 25 before defeating Arkansaw Kid in the lucrative The Meteorite (1,200m) at Cranbourne last start on Nov 22.

Apprentice jockey Logan Bates, who has ridden Jigsaw in his past three victories and to wins in two recent jump-outs, is again on board.

Alderson said that when Jigsaw is in the zone, he races like he is invincible.

“He is like that now,” she said. “But when it all turns to clay, he becomes a clay horse.

“It might be a bit unfair because he has won 12 races and has raced from two to seven and has won every preparation bar his six-year-old year.”

Alderson said she expects Jigsaw, who led in his past three races, to be challenged in front.

“Racing right-handed, the trip away and the possibility of a slightly rain-affected track are all things we cannot ascertain how he is going to deal with,” she said. “But the indications are that he has really settled in well.”

The Railway Stakes is carded as Race 12 on the Perth race card and will be run at 2.29pm (Singapore time). HKJC