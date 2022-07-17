Aussie weathers 60 deg heat for stage win in hills

MENDE • Michael Matthews of Australia won the 14th stage of the Tour de France yesterday, a 192.5km hilly ride from Saint-Etienne to Mende, and dedicated his triumph to his young daughter.

It was a first Tour stage victory for the 31-year-old BikeExchange-Jayco rider since he last won two stages in the 2017 edition.

Italian Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-EasyPost was second and France's Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ came home third with the road temperature hitting 60 deg C in the heatwave.

"I think it's pretty much the story of my career," said Matthews.

"I've had so many roller coasters up and down but my wife and my daughter kept believing (in) me.

"How many times have I been smashed down but I always get back up. This was for my daughter today - she's four years old and I really just wanted to show her why I'm away all the time and what I do it for. And today was that day."

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard, the overall leader, tracked the attack of UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian star Tadej Pogacar all the way to the finish line as the defending champion tried but failed to cut his Danish rival's lead.

Ineos Grenadiers' Welsh rider Geraint Thomas remains third.

With a heatwave building towards a sweltering peak, Tour organisers are ready to pour tens of thousands of litres of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60 deg C.

"The absolute record for heat was in 2010 with a road temperature of 63 degrees," said Andre Bancala, road safety organiser at the French Department of Road Safety.

"In certain places, the asphalt is going to start melting... the solution will be to pour water."

He added that the Tour has a permanent truck for such demands.

"We will have vehicles with 10,000 litres of water taken along the way, the regional departments are also going to help us to cool the roads," he said.

