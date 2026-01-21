Auckland to host opening test in inaugural women's Lions tour

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 21 - Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will play host to the women's British & Irish Lions for their three tests against New Zealand in their inaugural tour in 2027, the Lions announced on Wednesday.

The tour will begin with a warm-up fixture against a New Zealand XV at the Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei on September 4 with the first test set for Auckland's Go Media Stadium a week later.

The Lions will then play against an Invitational XV at FMG Stadium Waikato on September 14 before facing New Zealand in the second test at Wellington's Sky Stadium on September 18.

The third test takes place a week later at Christchurch's One NZ Stadium.

"This announcement makes our first ever tour feel closer for everyone, from fans planning their trip to players dreaming of pulling on the Lions jersey," British & Irish Lions CEO Ben Calveley said.

"New Zealand will offer a fantastic stage and we are excited to take the Howden British & Irish Lions Women's Series from North to South and create something truly special for the women's game."

Kick-off times for all matches are yet to be confirmed. REUTERS