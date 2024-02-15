Attitude adjustment sees Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola hand PSG 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in Champions League

PARIS – Second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola secured Paris Saint-Germain a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Feb 14.

The Basque club, who arrived at the Parc des Princes unbeaten after topping Group D, were arguably the better side until Mbappe volleyed home after pouncing on Marquinhos’ corner to give PSG the lead in the 58th minute.

PSG took control of the game and in the 70th minute, Barcola extended their lead as he nudged the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

“We struggled a lot in the first half. We spoke to each other at half-time and the coach (Luis Enrique) pulled our strings. He was really upset,” PSG captain Marquinhos told Canal Plus.

“Our attitude was much better in the second half. He (Luis Enrique) always tells us the truth, and that’s very important for the team.

“He gave us some advice... and that worked well in the second half. The first part of our objective has been achieved. It’s important to win at home.”

PSG were lucky to go into the break unscathed as Sociedad’s captain Mikel Merino unleashed a thunderous strike that hit the crossbar just before half-time.

A resilient Mbappe, who missed PSG’s previous match with an ankle injury, took advantage of Sociedad being temporarily down to 10 men after defender Hamari Traore was on the sidelines receiving medical treatment.

Mbappe’s strike into the top corner sparked wild celebrations among the Parc des Princes crowd and he almost extended PSG’s lead a little later but his thunderous effort was tipped away by Remiro.

Said Sociedad Imanol Alguacil: “We gave away the first goal. I think this is something that can’t happen in the Champions League against Paris.

“In such an important tie, defending with one less on a corner. That’s where we lose the control of the game. We can’t allow that to happen.”

Barcola extended PSG’s lead in the 70th minute with a fine individual display as he burst through from the halfway line to net a tidy finish.

“We managed to score at key moments. We are happy with this first step. There is still a lot of work to do but it is good to be going there with the advantage,” Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus.

PSG had more chances but the visitors held on and will have a tough task to fight back from two goals down in the return leg in Spain on March 5.

Said Merino: “The difference in these games comes down to the small details. It was a very competitive game, with two teams going head to head with similar styles.

“After their opener, our lack of experience was crucial.

“Gaps started to open up and that’s great for them because they have really fast players.” REUTERS, AFP