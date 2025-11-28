Atticus Finch for back-to-back Summer Cups

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Race 1 (800m)

(11) TURN IT UP is an attractively bred colt from a leading Highveld stable. Must be respected, especially with leading jockey booking.

(10) THEODORE ROOSEVELD and well-bred filly (12) CALADRIUS cannot be taken lightly in receipt of a sex allowance.

(4) HEATH HOUSE should not be overlooked either.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(10) WITCH HAZEL ran third over track and trip earlier in November. Would have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback run. However, Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance could be the clincher.

(1) TINTIN returned from a lengthy layoff when finishing ahead of Witch Hazel. Go close.

(9) SPLITTHEEIGHTS debuted in the same race and has acquitted competitively. Will know more about it, so should improve to make his presence felt once more.

Watch newcomer (7) PROPER.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Grade 1 winners (1) COSMIC SPEED and (5) FIERY PEGASUS set a lofty standard, but both have questions to answer. The former is carded to make his comeback nine days earlier, while the latter returns from a lengthy 245-day absence.

Thriving East Cape raider (6) MERCANTOUR reverts to the turf on his Highveld return and does so with legitimate claims.

A a favourable inside draw should bring about a more competitive showing from (7) CHOISAANADA, whose last-start Grade 2 no-show should probably be ignored.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(7) RODEO DRIVE and (9) ELEGANTRIX were second in the same 2YO Grade 1 a year apart. At their best, can fight out the finish.

Last-start winners (3) WHISTLE THE TUNE and (10) RACHEL WALL arrive at the top of their game and should have a say.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(6) QUANTUM THEORY was dropped from an inside stall and ran into traffic in the home straight. Appeals from an outside gate and better weight terms over a track and trip he enjoys.

(11) AFRICAN PRIDE and (10) CHARMING CHEETAH are closely matched on the form of that meeting. So should be in it, too.

(2) TRUTH is a capable speedster with the form and experience to make presence felt too.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Unbeaten (3) LITTLEMISSMILLION won both outings over this distance and is open to any amount of improvement on her reappearance. Pays to follow her.

(5) PRETTY PERSUASIVE has a bit to find but ought to pose more of a threat on these revised terms over this extended trip.

(1) VALENTINA BALDUCCI made all when winning a 1,400m Grade 3 last time, but she faces an uphill task under top weight and from the widest draw.

Debut winner (13) DRUMNADROCHIT fits a similar profile, so has to go into calculations.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(11) TRUST is 2kg worse off with his last-start conqueror. But this extended trip could play more to his strengths, so he could turn the tables at generous each-way odds.

(1) JAN VAN GOYEN has not been seen since his wide-margin 2YO Grade 1 win in late July when beating (2) TIN PAN ALLEY (2nd) and (3) CHRONICLE KING (3rd). He is open to any amount of improvement but his fitness has to be taken on trust, whereas his familiar foes have gone unbeaten since and are racing fit.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(1) ATTICUS FINCH has raised his game with blinkers on. The defending champion can complete an unprecedented Charity Mile-Summer Cup double after an ideal prep.

There are dangers aplenty, including KZN raiders (3) KING PELLES and (7) MADISON VALLEY, who have all been carefully and deliberately aimed at Africa’s richest race.

(5) THE EQUATOR also arrives at the peak of his powers, so has to be factored in.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(5) FIELD MARSHAL was a fast-finishing second to Summer Cup contender The Ultimate King in an 1,800m Grade 3 last time. A repeat of that performance, off an unchanged mark, should suffice.

However, a bigger threat will likely come from fellow KZN raider (2) CAPE EAGLE, who was not disgraced in the main race 12 months ago off a higher mark.

Recent runner-up (11) ALADDIN’S LAMP has the means to play a role in the outcome too.

(3) MONEY HEIST is held on the form of that race but could get into the picture.

Race 10 (3,200m)

(2) SHOOT THE RAPIDS fared well enough in an 1,800m Grade 3 (won by a Summer Cup contender) last time, suggesting that he will be hard to beat if repeating that performance over this extended trip. He has no stamina concerns and has enjoyed an ideal prep.

Maturing (6) DAIMYO won a 2,400m feature from the front last time and could be hard to peg back if equally effective over this trip and left alone again.

Improving (10) ENFLAME and (4) NEBRAAS finished behind that rival but are weighted to pose more of a threat. Others are not out of it.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(4) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER was a fast-finishing second under same rider last time in a stronger race over track and trip. He races off an unchanged mark in his peak outing, so will not need to improve on that performance to go one better.

(1) OPEN HIGHWAY is matched on the form of that race and better off at the weights but is carded to run a few days earlier.

(11) NEVER NEVER LAND has more upside and could pose more of a threat stretching out to this trip under a light weight.

Hard-knocker (2) ZIP CODE has the form and experience at this level to be competitive.