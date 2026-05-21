Athlos to make international debut in London

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May 21 - Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian said he aims to build the all-female track event into a global circuit, with the meet set to make its international debut in London this year.

Founded in 2024 by the Reddit co-founder and husband of tennis great Serena Williams, Athlos will stage its London debut in September at StoneX Stadium, home of rugby union side Saracens, before returning to New York in October for its third successive meet.

"I envision Athlos to be a version of that and, as we grow this league, I'd love to add more cities and make Athlos truly global," Ohanian told the BBC on Thursday.

"Whatever we do, we're going to do it with our athletes as partners - but our ambition is big. I don't see any reason why Athlos can't be a mainstay of the sporting calendar."

Seven disciplines, the 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile and long jump, will be contested across the London and New York events, with combined points deciding the overall winner.

Athletes can earn up to $65,000 in each individual event, with overall winners pocketing an additional $25,000 and a Tiffany & Co. crown.

"The cash compensates their participation and success, and the equity recognises what we're building together. If we get this right, it should properly place these amazing athletes on the same level as they are every four years during the Olympics," said Ohanian. REUTERS