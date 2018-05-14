Athletics: Zubin Muncherji breaks national 400m record with 47.02 sec effort in Indiana

SINGAPORE - Singaporean sprinter Zubin Muncherji set a new national men's 400-metre record when he completed the lap in 47.02 seconds at the Big Ten Championships in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday (May 12).

The 21-year-old, who was running on home ground as an Indiana University freshman, finished 10th overall in the 400m heats and narrowly missed out on a place in Sunday's final.

Had he made the final, his time would have placed him sixth. The race was won by Iowa's Mar'yea Harris (44.98sec).

Muncherji had held the previous national mark of 47.29sec set at the 2014 Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Taiwan.