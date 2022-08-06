Athletics: Wardrobe malfunction ruins Italian decathlete's U20 world c'ships race

CALI (COLOMBIA) - An unfortunate wardrobe malfunction for Italy's Alberto Nonino at the World Athletics U20 Championships resulted in the decathlete finishing last in the 400m.

Disaster struck the 18-year-old as his genitals fell out of his shorts during the race, which took place at the end of the first day of action in Cali, Colombia.

The Italian started well and overtook two runners on the last bend but was seen slowing down and repeatedly reaching for his crotch as he ran down the home straight.

Video footage of the incident, which has since been picked up by media outlets, captured the malfunction, which saw him finishing last in 51.57sec.

Journalist David Sanchez de Castro's tweet and video of the incident has since gone viral.

He tweeted: "Last series of the 400 meters decathlon. The Italian Alberto Nonino in lane five begins very well but crosses the finishing line last. He had his p**** out, literally.

"Perhaps I've explained myself poorly. His (p****) escaped out of the side of his shorts and he had to hold it because it wasn't allowing him to run properly which is normal when your dongle is swinging from side to side."

Spanish press agencies speculated that Nonino's episode could have been the result of an absence of underwear.

The decathlete took to Instagram to explain the incident.

"I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there's been on blogs and social media in general," he said in an Instagram Story.

"I'm conscious it was obviously an accident and I'd like to tell you I'm aware of the reaction and you don't need to send me the links to the blogs out there.

"I'm trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I'm thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later."

He was also critical of the press coverage of the incident, adding: "The journalistic world worries about cases of bullying throughout Italy and around the world and then publishes these articles that for a more sensitive person could have done a lot of harm."