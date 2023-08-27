Athletics-U.S. women match men with 4x100m relay gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 4x100m Relay - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Sha'carri Richardson of the U.S. in action during the final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 4x100m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Gabrielle Thomas, Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry and Sha'carri Richardson of the U.S. celebrate winning the Women's 4x100m REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
BUDAPEST - The United States won the women's 4x100m relay gold as Sha'Carrie Richardson and Gabby Thomas came into the team to see them home ahead of regular rivals Jamaica in a championship record time of 41.03 seconds on Saturday.

The first three did their job so that Richardson, the individual 100m champion, was always in control.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, the 200m champion, had too much to do as they took silver in 41.21 while Britain claimed bronze with 41.97.

Earlier, the U.S. men won their 4x100m relay final but the U.S. women's 4x400 team were disqualified from the semi-final after an illegal baton change. REUTERS

