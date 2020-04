NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The postponed US Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field (USATF) announced on Tuesday (April 21).

The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June of this year in Eugene, but were postponed when the Tokyo Olympics were delayed for a year.

The Tokyo Games are now set for July 23-Aug 8, 2021.