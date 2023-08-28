Athletics-U.S. men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 4x400m Relay Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Quincy Hall, Justin Robinson, Rai Benjamin and Vernon Norwood of the U.S. celebrate after winning the Men's 4x400m Relay REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
BUDAPEST - The United States maintained their vice-like grip of the men’s 4x400 metres relay on Sunday when they emphatically won their ninth world gold from the last 10 finals.

The U.S., who have also won four of the last five Olympic golds, came home well clear in 2:57.31.

Quincy Hall and Vernon Norwood built an early lead before Justin Robinson, who also got a gold in the mixed 4x400 on the opening night, stretched it to give anchor Rai Benjamin a virtual lap of honour.

France took silver as a national record 2:58.45 gave them their first medal of the championships in the penultimate event.

Britain took bronze in 2:58.71, holding off back to back silver medallists Jamaica. REUTERS

