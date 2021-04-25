Athletics: Trayvon Brommel, Shaunae Miller-Uibo among winners at Oregon meet

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - American Trayvon Brommel won the 100 metres and reigning world and Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the 400m in feature races at the Oregon Relays on Saturday (April 24).

The meet, staged in breezy and wet weather, was the first elite event contested at the University of Oregon's renovated Hayward Field, site of June's US Olympic trials and next year's World Championships.

Brommel jumped ahead at the start and led all the way to win in 10.01 seconds, with fast-closing world 200m champion Noah Lyles second in 10.17 and Liberia's Emmanuel Matadi third in 10.19.

"I started good, just tried to block out the weather and stay focused on the race," Brommel said. "I was just happy."

Lyles said the event was a first step on the path to the Tokyo Olympics and a first look at the new facility.

"It's a lot bigger," he said. "Today's races are all about the stepping stones to get into the Olympics. I want to get my spikes in the track so when I come back it won't be unfamiliar to me."

Miller-Uibo took the 400m in 49.08, this year's world-best time.

"Wanted to get a good run in to see where I'm at. I think I'm in a good place," she said. "It's a blessing to come in here and run a really fast time. I'm really happy with it."

She is married to Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo, a 2019 world runner-up who also seeks a Tokyo title.

"The dream is to come back with gold medals, both of us," Miller-Uibo said.

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare won the women's 100m in 10.97, the second-best time in the world this year.

"With these conditions, I'll take that," she said.

Allyson Felix, a six-time Olympic champion and 13-time world champion, was seventh in 11.30 as she aims for a 200m Olympic berth at the age of 35.

"It kind of starts it off, dropping down and working on a few things," she said. "Excited to get it going."

American Chase Ealey won the women's shot put with a heave of 18.93m with Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd second on 18.46. Reigning Olympic champion Michelle Carter of the United States was ninth on 16.94.

Australia's Olli Hoare won the men's 1,500m in a personal best 3min 33.54sec with Canada's Justyn Knight second in 3:35.85 and reigning 800m champion Donovan Brazier third in 3:37.58.

Britons shine

Britain's Adelle Tracey won the women's 800m in 2:03.25, edging out compatriot Jemma Reekie by .01 of a second as they chase Olympic berths.

"I'm doing everything I can, which is why I decided to stay in the States and compete," Tracey said. "I'm really excited for the year ahead."

Britain's Laura Muir won the women's 1,500m in 4:01.54 with American Helen Schlachtenhaufen second on 4:04.36.

"I wanted to try and run really hard right from the start. The wind was quite tough working by myself," she said.

The two-time European champion dismissed the notion she was sending a message to potential Olympic rivals.

"I think it was just for myself," Muir said. "I've never done a race gun to tape by myself. I know I'm in really good shape so I'm pleased."

Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago, third at the 2017 World Championships, won the men's 200m in 20.26 with American Josephus Lyles second on 20.46.

"The performance was great," Richards said. "I've gotten better every week I've run so I'm excited about that."

Kenya's Michael Saruni won the men's 800m in 1:46.64 with Australian Charlie Hunter third in a personal-best 1:47.20.

Reigning US champion Donald Scott won the triple jump by leaping 16.89m. American Christian Taylor, the reigning world and Olympic champion, was third on 16.52.

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.46sec with Jamaica's Brittany Anderson second on 12.82.

Two-time British Olympian Elish McColgan won the women's 5,000m in 14:52.44 while American Isaac Updike won the 3,000m steeplechase in a personal best 8:17.74, the fastest time in the world this year.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won the javelin with an effort of 82.72m while American Rudi Winkler won the men's hammer in a 2021 world-best 81.98m.

In Des Moines, Iowa, Britain's Cindy Sember won a world-class women's 100m hurdles showdown at the Drake Relays while four-time defending champion and world record-holder Keni Harrison fell at the second hurdle.

Sember, who has battled back from a ruptured Achilles tendon, surged late to win in 12.57sec with American Christina Clemons second in 12.59 and Britain's Tiffany Porter, Sember's sister, third in 12.80.

"The journey has been a long road, but I'm very blessed to get back to where I knew I could be," Sember said. "My focus wasn't the best today but I kept focused to the end of the race and that really helped me."

Sember, who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was two lanes over from US standout Harrison, who struck the first hurdle with her trail leg and ran into the second hurdle before tumbling to the track.

She did not finish but rose and walked off apparently uninjured.

American Dawn Harper-Nelson, the 2008 Olympic champion and 2012 runner-up attempting a 100m hurdles comeback at 36 after having a baby, was seventh on 13.28sec in her 2021 debut.

"I'm here to prove it's possible to be a mother and be out here," she said. "I'm not too pleased with the time but I'm happy to be out here."

About 2,800 spectators - about 20 per cent of Drake Stadium capacity - were allowed to attend under local Covid-19 safety protocols.

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won the shot put with a heave of 21.93m, the best in the world this year. He has not lost since finishing second at the 2019 World Championships.

Daniel Roberts, the 2019 US champion, won the men's 110m hurdles in 13.39 with Aaron Mallett second in 13.41 and Jamal Britt third to complete a US podium sweep in 13.45, edging Shane Braithwaite of Barbados by 0.003 of a second.

"I was really focused on attacking and that's what I did," Roberts said. "I feel like I'm fast and I'm strong. The only thing now is to be a better hurdler."

Two-time world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks, who took bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won his speciality by clearing a 2021 world-best height of 5.86m on his final attempt. Fellow American Chris Nilsen was second on 5.80, the Olympic qualifying standard.

American Sandi Morris, who took the Rio Olympic silver medal, won the women's pole vault by clearing 4.70m.

American Clayton Murphy, who took a bronze medal at 800m at the 2016 Olympics, won the men's 1,500m in 3:39.12 with Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot second on 3:39.34.

"It was tough to get back to the line but it was nice to feel that way," Murphy said. "It's April. We'll chip away at it day after day and continue to grind."

Wins for Brazil, Panama

Gianna Woodruff set a Panamanian national record by winning the women's 400m hurdles in 55.02, the fastest time in the world this year and a personal best by .58 of a second.

"I'm definitely very excited," she said. "It's nice to see all my hard work finally pay off."

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos, the 2019 Pan American Games champion, won the men's 400m hurdles in 48.15, a personal best and the fastest time in the world this year, with American Kenny Selmon second on 48.87.

American Kendell Williams, a 2016 Rio Olympian in the heptathlon, won the women's long jump with a leap of 6.54m to edge out Canada's Christabel Nettey on 6.50.