Athletics: Tokyo edges out Singapore, named hosts of 2025 World Championships

SINGAPORE - The 2025 World Athletics Championships will head to Tokyo, which held off competition from Singapore, Kenya and Poland, track and field's governing body announced after a council meeting in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday (July 14).

The Straits Times had reported in June that the Japanese capital and the Republic were touted as front-runners for the bid to host the biennial meet, which will kick off its 18th edition, postponed a year due to the pandemic, in the United States on Friday.

While World Athletics said in a media statement that all the bids were "deemed strong enough and experienced enough", Tokyo scored the highest of the four candidates in the bid evaluation across the four focused areas.

These were namely "the potential for a powerful narrative", revenue-generating opportunities, raising the sport's international profile and the appropriate climate.

It added that Tokyo would have the opportunity to fill its National Stadium with fans who were unable to attend last year's July 23-Aug 8 Olympics due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Hungary will host the 2023 edition in Budapest.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: "Within an extremely strong field of candidates... Tokyo offered a compelling bid.

"I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo."

National agency Sport Singapore had announced on March 17 that it had made a move to host the 20th edition of the world championships, with the bid called Singapore25.

An evaluation committee from World Athletics had visited Singapore in mid-May, before heading to Japan a week later.

The Singapore25 bid threw up an intriguing option for World Athletics.

The Republic boasted the necessary infrastructure and world-class facilities, such as the 55,000-capacity National Stadium built in 2014, and also offered a gateway into a potentially lucrative and previously largely untapped market in South-east Asia.