Athletics: Tia Rozario breaks national triple jump record for the second time in a year

SINGAPORE – Training at an empty track when her schoolmates are home and missing Chinese New Year reunions for the last four years. These are just some of the sacrifices that Singaporean athlete Tia Louise Rozario has had to make since moving to New Jersey, United States, in 2019 to study and compete.

While it has been filled with challenges, the 22-year-old is set to end her sojourn on a high.

The Princeton University student rewrote her national outdoor triple jump record on Saturday as she leapt 12.80m to finish third at the Raleigh Relays held at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility. Her teammate Alexandra Kelly (12.84m) won the meet via a tiebreak, ahead of North Carolina State University’s Jirah Sidberry (12.84m).

Rozario’s previous outdoor record of 12.54m was achieved in 2021 at The College of New Jersey Last Chance Meet.

This is also the second time she has bettered a national record in 2023. In February, she broke her national indoor triple jump record and won the Yale Giegengack Invitational at Yale University with her 12.67m attempt.

Rozario, who is studying neuroscience at Princeton and will graduate in May, said: “I am very thankful for this latest record and for how the year has gone. I really want to end my four years here on a good note.

“It has been a long journey but I am excited to be able to see the results showing lately. To come here to train and compete has always been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.”

While in the US, she has had to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic which led her to being stuck in New Jersey, training under strict safety guidelines. These included keeping her mask on at all times – even during track and field training.

Home sickness has also been tough to deal with.

Rozario said: “Being here for the past few years, I have had to make a lot of sacrifices. Even for my parents, I know that it is not easy for them to send their daughter to another country at this age. I want to do them proud.

“I don’t get to see my family as often as I want to. I miss them. I have not been back for Chinese New Year ever since I moved here. Even when I have summer or winter breaks, I have not been always able to go back home because the flights can be very expensive.

“I have been in campus during breaks where it is totally empty because everyone has gone back home to spend time with their family and there I am just training in the shadows. It’s tough.”