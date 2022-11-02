Athletics: The most recognisable New York marathoner returns home

NEW YORK – Yasuhiro Makoshi is a gargantuan man who stands five feet tall (1.5m).

You most likely know him. You may have taken a photo with him. For years, his photograph has hung from the rafters at the Javits Centre convention hall, where New York City marathoners pick up their race packets.

The image of his 30th New York City Marathon finish, with his arms raised high in victory, is an enduring photo of the race.

For the Japanese community in New York City, he is more than that. He was a cultural fixture for 45 years. The 70-year-old Makoshi ran Nippon, the iconic midtown restaurant, where he was a paragon of manners; his way quiet, easy, unassuming.

Those who have run with him in Central Park saw another side. They knew a fierce competitor with 328 New York Road Runner finishes, 35 New York City Marathons and five “runner of the year” awards. In 2010, he ran 31 races in a year. He made it look effortless.

What he sees in the photo at the Javits Centre is a personal reminder that great things can come from humble beginnings.

Makoshi arrived in New York after being recruited to the restaurant business by chance, and he became one of the city’s most beloved restaurant hosts and runners because of his humility and tenacity.

In 1975, he was working at a hotel cafe in Tokyo when he served Nobuyoshi Kuraoka. Kuraoka, a restaurateur, recognised his nametag – Makoshi’s great-grandfather Kyohei Makoshi was the renowned president of Nippon Beer. He saw an opportunity. If this 22-year-old was anything like his great-grandfather, a man whose business went on to hold a monopoly on the beer trade until World War II, Kuraoka wanted him to run his premier restaurant in New York.

Opened in 1963, Nippon is the oldest surviving Japanese restaurant in Manhattan. It has been a frequent destination for dignitaries, celebrities, Japanese prime ministers and even the emperor.

Makoshi began working there in 1977. He could not have found New York on a map, he admits, and he surely did not expect to fall in love with the city. Central Park changed all that. “Without it, everything would have been different,” he said.

His love for Central Park deepened a handful of years after arriving in Manhattan when he watched runners of various nationalities charging toward the New York City Marathon finish line. “If I can do that, I can do anything,” he recalled thinking.

He decided to start training. Unable to find shoes small enough to fit him, he ordered them online from Japan. He finished his first New York City Marathon in 1984 but looked nothing like his ebullient photo in the Javits. His head was down, anguished, defeated.