Athletics: Sweden's Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record with 6.22m

PARIS - Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record on Saturday, clearing 6.22m to add one centimetre to his previous mark at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

After knocking the bar in his first two attempts at the height, the 23-year-old Olympic champion cleared the mark with room to spare on the third try, letting out a cheer as the crowd went into a frenzy of celebration.

He set the previous record on his way to winning gold at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

Saturday’s effort marks the sixth world record of his career and the 60th time that he has cleared six metres or higher. REUTERS