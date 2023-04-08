Athletics: Steeplechase world champ Jeruto provisionally suspended for doping

Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto celebrating after winning the women's 3,000m steeplechase final at the world championships last year. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - Steeplechase world champion Norah Jeruto has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Jeruto, formerly a Kenyan who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan, won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon. Her time of 8min 53.02sec, the third-fastest of all time, was a championship record.

The AIU said on Twitter that she had been suspended “for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)“.

ABP refers to the Athlete Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

The AIU said a notice of the charge has been issued to the 27-year-old distance runner, who also won the Diamond League gold in the same event in 2021.

Jeruto missed the Tokyo Olympics as she sat out her change of allegiance period.

Her native Kenya has been embroiled in doping scandals in recent months.

The AIU said earlier this week that Kenyan athletes are being assisted in covering up doping by a “medically-savvy operation”. REUTERS, AFP

