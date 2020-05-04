Athletics: Star Wars Virtual Run rescheduled to begin on June 15

SINGAPORE - In light of the current Covid-19 situation and in line with additional precautionary measures implemented by governments around South-east Asia, the Star Wars Virtual Run 2020 has been rescheduled to begin on June 15 instead of May 4.

Participants will now clock-in their distances between June 15 and Sept 30, 2020.

All participants who have registered for the Star Wars Virtual Run 2020 will be notified via their email address used during registration, and all slots will remain valid during the rescheduled dates.

Details on the shift in dates can also be found on the event's website and MOVE by LIV3LY app newsfeed.

Individuals who have any queries can email the organisers at contact@liv3ly.com.

All runners are advised to adhere to local government regulations in their country of residence to stay safe and healthy during this time and when taking part in the event.